Bunny Wailer Offers Million Dollar Reward To Find His Wife Sister Jean

The family of 70-year-old Jean Watt is still holding out hope that their beloved matriarch will be found. They have hired a private investigator and are offering a one million dollar cash reward for her recovery. Bunny Wailer’s son, Asadenaki, made the revelation earlier this week.

Sister Jean as she fondly called, went missing about four weeks ago around the end of May. She has dreadlocks, is about five feet three inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black top, brown bottom, and sandals in Washington Gardens, St. Andrew, Jamaica.

Bunny Wailer and well-known Jamaican entrepreneur and author Wayne Chen have made various appeals to the public hoping that Jean will be found.

Asadenaki took to his Instagram and posted a message which was accompanied by a photo of the details of their reward, which will also be paid for any valuable information.

He posted: “Still praying and staying hopeful! We have been getting calls from the Spanish Town/Kitson town areas about sightings but still nothing concrete enough to reunite us with Sis Jean. It seems there are a lot of elderly women with mental disorders just wandering our streets in Jamaica. We can’t just see them and do nothing! We need to interact.”

“All elderly women are our mothers, report them ALL to the police, and bring them to get assistance. We as a ppl have to feel responsible for their well being as they are the generation that raised this One! My father taking it in his own hands has hired a private investigator but is still putting his trust in the Most High and power of The People.”

“There is now a 1 Million dollar reward for her safe return or any information of her whereabouts. So if you see her or anyone like her needing assistance please Report it immediately to the police. Let’s share this information and keep everyone Active. Oneness!”

They’ve also asked persons with information to call or send a Whatsapp to 876 850 4403.

He also spoke with IRIE FM and said that he was hopeful that she would be returned to the family and that they have been receiving positive feedback so far. He added that they were going to make her picture more visible to the public so that anyone with information could help out. This will be done by creating new flyers that have three different images of her.

He also gave some additional numbers that persons can contact if they have information. They are 850-4003, 815-7981, or 513-5005.

Source: Dancehallmag