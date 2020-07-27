Bunny Wailer Hospitalised

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer has been hospitalised.

Reports are that the 73-year-old was admitted to a Kingston facility last Monday suffering from what his family has described as complications related to a stroke he suffered in October 2018.

Since the 2018 stroke, It’s reported that the ailing artiste has been to Cuba for treatment and has continued his rehabilitation in Jamaica.

The stroke affected the right side of his body.

He was last seen on stage in February when he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association.

Bunny Wailer, real name  Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

