‘Bulla’ Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Thirty-one-year-old Dwight Ricketts, otherwise called ‘Bulla’, of Flanker, Montego Bay in St. James is scheduled to face the court after he was charged on Wednesday, July 08 for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:45 a.m., Ricketts was at home when an argument developed between him and family members. He allegedly returned to house some time after and allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant. A report was made and Ricketts was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

