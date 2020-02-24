Bull Killed in Fatal Accident in St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Thirty-one-year-old Rohan Graham, otherwise called “Bull” mason of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision in his community on, Sunday morning, February 23.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 1:30 a.m., Graham was riding a high-Rev motorcycle along the roadway, when he allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Nissan Latio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite directions.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both drivers were taken to hospital, where Graham was pronounced dead, and the driver of the motor car admitted in serious but stable condition.