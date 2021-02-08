‘Bull’ Charged for Killing his Cousin ‘Dog’ in Hendon, Norwood

The Montego Hills police say they have charged one man for stabbing his own cousin to death, in Hendon, Norwood, St James, on Thursday night, February 4.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Jerome Kerr, otherwise called ‘Bull’ labourer of Hendon, Norwood, and he has been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Kenroy Cox, otherwise called ‘Dog’, removal driver also of Hendon, Norwood, who is said to be his cousin.

Reports by the police are that about 900 pm, on Thursday night Cox was at a location in the community, when an argument developed between him and Kerr.

The dispute steamed into a physical confrontation when a knife was brought into play, and used by Kerr, to stab Cox, to his chest and his arm.

Cox was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Kerr who had fled the scene, later turned over himself to the police.