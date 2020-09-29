Buju, Koffee, Govana featured on FIFA 21 soundtrack

Recording Artistes Buju Banton, Koffee, and Govana are featured on the FIFA 21 soundtrack.

On Monday, EA released the latest soundtrack to accompany gamers on their FIFA 21 experience, which includes a wide range of musicians from all over the globe.

This year’s FIFA 21 playlist includes Buju Banton’s ‘Unity’ from the album, ‘Upside Down 2020’, and Koffee’s remix of ‘Rapture’ featuring Govana giving Jamaica’s music and culture a place on the popular Football video game from EA Sports.

The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, and Deezer as of September 28.

FIFA 21 will be released on October 9, and will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It will also be released on the next generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.