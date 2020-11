The Buju Banton Foundation teamed up with Rapper-turned-politician Kanye West earlier this month to provide help for kids in Jamaica.

Reggae Icon Buju Banton with the support of Kanye West, gifted laptops to each of the 40 boys at the Sunbeam Children’s Home in Spring Village, St. Catherine.

While Mount Olivet Boys’ Home in Walderston, Manchester received desktop computers and chairs.

The Buju Banton Foundation made the announcement by sharing a few photos, while thanking Kanye for his support.