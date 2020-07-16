Buju Banton’s ‘Til Shiloh Receives RIAA Gold Album Certification Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

The blessings keep flowing in for veteran dancehall artiste Buju Banton as following his 47th birthday, which he celebrated yesterday July 15, he will be receiving an RIAA certified Gold album for ‘Til Shiloh today, July 16.

‘Til Shiloh reached the RIAA Gold Status (500,000 units sold) on September 27, 2019.

Saturday, July 18, Gargamel will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album that helped pave the way for conscious dancehall in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean. An album whose songs still play in clubs and on the airwaves throughout the region.

Some of the songs on the album are considered timeless by dancehall fans who still can sing word for word songs like Til I’m Laid to Rest, Not An Easy Road, Murderer, and Champion.

Buju’s fans from around the world, including Jamaica, will get an opportunity to watch the stalwart get his award via YouTube Live. Also in attendance will be some members of his label, including UMG executives Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe, in Los Angeles, and Darcus Beese, President, Island Records in New York.

From the RIAA, Chairman, CEO Mitch Glazier and RIAA Chief Operating Officer Michele Ballantyne in Washington, D.C. will be in attendance as well. The ceremony will be broadcasted via Buju’s official YouTube channel starting at 5 pm Jamaican time.

“My music is an embodiment. A total embodiment of who I am: my perspective, my griefs, how I feel within,” Banton told Okayplayer in 2020. “I am merely a vessel. A servant. And this is my offering. Wholeheartedly.”

It is indeed quite an achievement for Buju, whose real name Mark Myrie, who has consistently delivered a brand of dancehall that is uplifting and which also seeks to address the tough issues that Jamaica and the world are facing. It must be even sweeter for him as a free man considering that just two years ago he was still incarcerated in the US on drug-trafficking charges.

Something that has not held him back but seemed to add more fuel to his fire. He recently released Upside Down 2020, which is his 13th studio album and is performing well on reggae and dancehall charts. His unique baritone voice and heavily 90s infused beats remain a winning formula for the Wanna Be Loved singer.

‘Til Shiloh was Buju’s stamp of authority on conscious dancehall and remains an almost perfect album as every song made the reggae charts after release.

who is the youngest of 16 children first introduced himself to Jamaica with Stamina Daddy. He would soon follow that up with anthems such as his Batty Rider and Love Me Browning.

The name ‘Til Shiloh, was carefully chosen as it means “forever,” and reflected the oath that Buju promised to the Rastafarian faith.

‘Til Shiloh has come in for high raise from international critics like The Village Voice’s Robert Christgau, who awarded the album an A-minus, as “the most fully accomplished reggae album since the prime of Black Uhuru.”

Since his full-time return to music Buju has sold out stadiums throughout the Caribbean with his Long Walk to Freedom in 2019. Fans from all around the world will be tuning in to see the veteran deejay get his due reward.

