Buju Banton’s ‘Til Shiloh’ album certified Gold by RIAA

Jamaican Dancehall Pioneer Buju Banton has received his gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA for his album, Til Shiloh.
This, as he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the project as well as his birthday on Friday.
The album is his 4th and was released in 1995 via Loose Cannon/Island Records.
Songs such as “Til I’m Laid to Rest”, “Wanna be Loved” and “Untold Stories” are featured on the album.
The event started with President and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises Bruce Resnikoff, who kicked off the event with a few remarks, noting that “Buju Banton’s determination and discovery led him to create one of the most seminal albums in the dancehall reggae genre.
Critically acclaimed and treasured by fans, he said ‘Til Shiloh is a lyrically conscious and musically accessible album that is discovered by new fans each year and I am proud to be here to celebrate its 25th anniversary and achievements.”
While congratulating Buju, the RIAA Chief Operating Officer/COO Michele Ballantyne, said ‘Til Shiloh is the only RIAA certified reggae album in the past year.
Originally planned as an in-person presentation in Jamaica, the event quickly shifted to YouTube Live to give fans around the world, access.
As a surprise to Banton, , owner of Penthouse Records -Banton’s first record label- and one of the original producers of the record, Donovan Germain, was there to hand Banton the gold plaque.