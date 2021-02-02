Buju Banton’s Foundation receives donation from Audiomack

Music streaming platform Audiomack has donated US$5,000 to the Buju Banton Foundation.

This, after it was revealed that after the charity was denied registration, due to entertainer’s criminal past.

In a statement today, Audiomack said “giving back to artists and their communities is a cornerstone of the Audiomack ethos. With that, Audiomack has linked up with the Buju Banton Foundation, donating $5,000 toward resources for underserved youth in Jamaica.”

Director of the Buju Banton Foundation, Rosemary Duncan, said in the statement that “given the economic moment and its impact on individuals and organizations, the Buju Banton Foundation salutes Audiomack for opening its heart and hands to vulnerable boys.

Duncan said the donation will be invested in resources that will prepare them for a better and brighter future.”