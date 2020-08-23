Buju Banton to appear on Tonight Show again

Donovan Germain, long-time music producer and manager for Grammy-award winning artiste Buju Banton says fans will have another opportunity to see his performance NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon come Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re focused on promoting his most recent album more and we look forward to more upcoming digital opportunities because he’s slated to perform on Billboard and Amazon TV soon. However, Fallon will be hearing his performance again on the 26th so those who did not see it will get a chance and for those who’d like to watch it again,” he told McKoy’s News.

Last Tuesday, the international reggae star whose given name is Mark Myrie appeared on the late-night show to perform his single The World Is Changing from his recently released album Upside Down. The 18-track set released June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island Records/Roc Nation, sold 2,995 copies in its first week. Due to travel restrictions, the singer pre-recorded his set in Irish Town, St Andrew.

Germain added that his performance acts as a key unlocking more opportunities.

“He (Buju) is very happy about it. It opened a lot more opportunities to mainstream TV so he’s better able to connect with his fans,” he said.

Germain added that Buju’s publicist, Ronnie Tomlinson made the performance possible.

“No direct contact as made (to Buju). The publicist was the one who went out and sought the opportunity and arranged it,” he said.