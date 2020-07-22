Buju Banton To Appear On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Veteran dancehall artiste Buju Banton continues to carry the flag of Jamaica and Dancehall to the world. Following his recent and successful release of Upside Down 2020 he will appear on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tonight. Watch it below.

Buju’s Upside Down 2020 is currently No. 8 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart.

The singer has been making waves since his return to Jamaica and he recently received an RIAA certified Gold album for ‘Til Shiloh which reached the RIAA Gold Status (500,000 units sold) on September 27, 2019.

The 25th anniversary of the album was celebrated on July 18. It is largely considered one of the albums that helped pave the way for conscious dancehall in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean. An album that he said was a representation of his true feelings and expression.

”My music is an embodiment. A total embodiment of who I am: my perspective, my griefs, how I feel within,” Banton told Okayplayer in 2020. “I am merely a vessel. A servant. And this is my offering. Wholeheartedly.”

Noah’s show, which is very popular in the US and on social media sites has a different look because of coronavirus protocols. The show is now live-streamed.

Buju is expected to make an appearance at 11:00 p.m./10:00 p.m. central time.

The Gargamel made the announcement via his Instagram page saying: “Tomorrow! @trevornoah @thedailyshow.”

The Blessed singer will also appear on the cover of the ever-popular Vibe Magazine.

Over 25, 000 of his fans have reacted to the post and the congratulations poured in, in the comment section.

This fan said: “Great things comes 2 those who wait! Congrats,” and this one added: “Respect @trevornoah @thedailyshow for having a great Jamaican artist on your show.” This fan believed it was Buju’s time to reap the rewards of all the hard work he’s put into dancehall: “Almighty God promised to restore all that which was taken away….watch Jah work. Blessed love Mark Myrie!”

Topics could range from the Black Lives Matter movement to the COVID-19 pandemic. The format of the show has not been revealed and so it could be an interview or a performance from the legend but either way, fans are pumped to see Buju growing in success.

Source: Dancehallmag