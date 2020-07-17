Buju Banton Still On Billboard Reggae Top 10, Vybz Kartel Drops Out Of The Chart

Buju Banton’s Upside Down 2020 has slipped to No. 3, while Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas has tumbled out of the Top 10 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart after their debut at No. 2 and 6 last week. Both albums were released on June 26.

Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers by Bob Marley and the Wailers was also dethroned and moved to the No. 2 position, by an album called Coastin’ which was released on July 10 by Iration. Stick Figure holds the 4th and 5th position on the chart with World on Fire and Set in Stone, respectively.

The news may come as a shock for Kartel fans who have been thoroughly enjoying his latest contribution, at least according to social media followers but it seems sales haven’t been doing as well. Kartel has high hopes for Of Dons & Divas and even believes it could win him a Grammy.

In June Kartel explained that he returned to his original sound and tried to add some new flavor from the youth of dancehall. “I specifically chose new generation artistes. I am the oldest of the ensemble. Vybz Kartel has always been in tune with the kids so as a treat, I decided to bombard the city with some “new” clear weapons,” he said.

He also said that he was pleased with the hard work that he and others put into it.

“This album is pure ‘vybz’! High energy tracks with lyrics galore. This album will be a refreshing and welcomed project for my fans, you will not be bored once you press play on this Dancehall Gem. The fans will definitely get their time and money’s worth, plus some,” he added.

Even though the album may not be doing so well this week the charts always fluctuate and it may sneak back up into the top ten in the near future.