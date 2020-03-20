Buju Banton Shares PSA, Encourages Jamaicans To Fight COVID-19 The Right Way

As the Covid-19 virus continues to rear its ugly head around the world and wreak havoc, Dancehall veteran Buju Banton has offered a word of encouragement to the people of Jamaica that together they will overcome the disease.

The Grammy Award winning artiste, whose real name is Mark Myrie released his message in a short video clip on Instagram. He captioned the video, “Jah Guide & Protect .” The message urges Jamaicans to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their life.

He posted: “Greetings my people, this is serious. You have heard it from everyone, but I just wanted you to hear it from I man; please do your best to stay in. Think of everyone as the most vulnerable, and think that if you stay away and protect yourself, your community and especially the most vulnerable — our elderly; those who are compromised in their immune system. We are going to get through this.”

He encouraged everyone to follow the guidelines which were recommended by the various health authorities. “But we have to do the best and do the right things; stay in our homes. Social distancing is the new social norm, but it is the right thing to practice right now. We are one people, and we are all in this together,” he continued.

In another lighter video recently shared by his daughter, Abihail Myrie, Buju is seen dodging behind a mango tree and demanding his model daughter to stay away until she sanitizes after venturing out into the “world”.

Jamaica has recorded one death from the virus so far. The victim was identified as a 79-year-old male from Clarendon who died in isolation at the Mandeville Regional Hospital. There are currently 16 cases of the novel coronavirus on the island.

Buju’s PSA has already been seen over 140 000 times since its release a day ago. Fans have also shown their support for the message and thanked the artiste for keeping it positive and encouraging people to do the right thing.

One fan said: “Buju say that stay safe, be smart, and love each other,” another said: “Please adhere to this message….WE ARE ONE PEOPLE…..WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER…..ONE LOVE!,” and another added: “Words from my #champion nuff love n respect.”

Another fan who was in total agreement wondered however if the message would be received as it should from the general public. That fan said: “Real talk but unfortunately some folks not getting the concept of things,” and another chimed in: “Thank you Buju. Love to see social media being used for good.”

As Jamaica continues to battle the scourge of the Covid-19 virus it is hoped that all people will adhere to the health guidelines laid out by the authorities, as the world continues to battle together against the novel coronavirus.

Source: Dancehallmag