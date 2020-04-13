Buju Banton Recruited By R&B Duo Dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign For New Track ‘Dangerous City’

It seems the start of the new decade brought with it fruitful and unexpected collaborations between Dancehall, Reggae and other genres of music. The latest collaboration, “Dangerous City” premiered today from the renowned Canadian R&B duo Dvsn, featuring Reggae icon Buju Banton and Hip Hop / R&B artiste Ty Dolla $ign.

Dangerous City is a soulful serenade that forms a part of the second section of Dvsn’s upcoming album, A Muse in Her Feelings. The chorus and first verse of the newly released single are delivered by the sultry, patois-infused melody carried by Dvsn’s Daniel Daley, who encourages his “muse” to let his affection be their solace. The repeated chorus’ sweet harmonies lead to the second verse expertly voiced by Ty Dolla $ign, and then the third verse deejayed by Buju Banton.

Banton’s Dancehall flow and husky voice flips the mood of “Dangerous City” to an increased tempo on which he delivers 90s Dancehall vibes, providing a bridge to the culminating chorus.

“Dangerous City”, released under Drake‘s Toronto-based OVO Sound label, has speedily racked up over 21,000 views since its upload to YouTube early this morning. The single is the sixth release from Dvsn’s A Muse in Her Feelings, which is scheduled for full release on April 17, 2020. The new album features other popular international artistes like PartyNextDoor, Popcaan, Jessie Reyez, Future, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker and Shantel May.

Dvsn first hinted at a new project on their Instagram profile last July with the announcement of the single, “Miss Me?”, from their new album. Since then, the dynamic singer-producer duo has released five tracks including “In Between” and “No Cryin’” featuring Future last July and December respectively. The R&B sensation carried over their album teasers into 2020 with the release of “A Muse” on Valentine’s Day this year; the premiere of “Between Us” featuring Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra and a sample of Usher’s Nice N Slow last month; and “Dangerous City”.

The release of “Dangerous City” comes a day after Dvsn’s official announcement of the track list of their new album, A Muse In Her Feelings, on their Instagram profile.

Listen to Dangerous City below.

Source: Dancehallmag