Buju Banton donates Festival Song prize money to Sunbeam Children’s Home

Reggae icon Buju Banton’s philonthropic work continues with another donation.

Banton has used his 3 Million cash prize winnings from this year’s Festival Song Competition to the Sunbeam Children’s Home in Spring Village, St. Catherine.

Banton won the 2020 Festival Song Competition with his song “I Am A Jamaican”.

The Grammy-winning entertainer made the donation to aid in constructing a poultry/egg layers project at the facility.

It will also serve as a temporary means of voluntary employment for those unable to attend school, for any period.

This latest venture follows news this week that he and American Rapper Kanye West teamed up to donate laptops and computers to at least two boys home in Jamaica.