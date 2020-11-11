Buju Banton donates Festival Song prize money to Sunbeam Children’s Home

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Reggae icon Buju Banton’s philonthropic work continues with another donation.

Banton has used his 3 Million cash prize winnings from this year’s Festival Song Competition to the Sunbeam Children’s Home in Spring Village, St. Catherine.

Banton won the 2020 Festival Song Competition with his song “I Am A Jamaican”.

The Grammy-winning entertainer made the donation to aid in constructing a poultry/egg layers project at the facility.

It will also serve as a temporary means of voluntary employment for those unable to attend school, for any period.

This latest venture follows news this week  that he and American Rapper Kanye West teamed up to donate laptops and computers to at least two boys home in Jamaica.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....