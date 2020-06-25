Buju Banton Counts Down New Album With Second Episode Of The Road To ‘Upside Down 2020’

Veteran dancehall artiste Buju Banton has been burning the midnight oil as he prepares for the release of Upside Down 2020. Fresh off his interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning earlier today, he has released the second episode of The Road To #UpsideDown2020 on YouTube. Watch below.

The first week’s episode featured a single from the album called Blessed and what looks like the making of the video.

This week renowned producer and artiste Pharell Williams is featured in-studio alongside Buju as they lay the vocals down for Cherry Pie. News of the collab first came in February when the pair confirmed they were working together.

All the crew members can be seen enjoying the vibe and repeating what could be the chorus “I need that girl.”

Buju Banton‘s deep raspy vocals can be heard as the crew and Pharell enjoy themselves. The beat is also reminiscent of Buju’s 90’s bass-heavy days and will easily hook listeners as they watch the short video upload which is finished in under two minutes.

A short part of Pharrell’s verse is also featured. He croons: “ I know you ain’t trying to go back home, spend the night.” Buju then jumps on and is also seen enjoying the vibe of the song. Pharrell ends the short video by declaring the song “number one.”

The video has already received many words of encouragement and amazement from fans. One said: “To have one of the greatest hit maker producer and song writer on a track is surely a blessing. Pharell gave us so many hits last I counted was #Happy,” and another added: “I’m patiently waiting because I know this will be greatness,” and another fan said they had already preordered the album: “Already preordered my CD and shirt..coming home one day soon just fi di Great BB.”

The fans are ready and are anticipating the release of Upside Down 2020 as so far it seems to be hit after hit.

Watch the two episodes below.

Source: Dancehallmag