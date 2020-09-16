Buchanan loses East Westmoreland Seat

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) this morning added Westmoreland Eastern to the seats it won in the September 3 Elections, taking its tally to 49. The PNP now has 14 seats.

The JLP’s Daniel Lawrence won the seat, beating Luther Buchanan of the People’s National Party, in the Magisterial Recount. LWrence polled 4862 to 4851 for Buchanan. This also means the JLP has won all Westmoreland seats.