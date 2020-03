Jamaica News: Despite the first case of the COVID-19, the BRT Weekend was expected to start this Friday, March 13 at the Pearly Beach Villas in Ocho Rios. However, organizers have subsequently retracted their original statement.

They took to social media and other platforms to make patrons aware of the event’s postponement. The new dates have been listed as July 31 to August 2, during Jamaica’s Emancipation Weekend.