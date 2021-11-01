Brown Man Shot to Death, in St Thomas

Thirty-One-year-old Oshane Barrett, otherwise called ‘Brown man” or “Mockey” of Golden Valley district address, was shot and killed by armed men along the White Hall main road in St Thomas, on Sunday night, October 31.

Reports by the police are that about 8:35 pm, residents overheard several gunshots being fired in the area and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, Barrett was seen lying along a section of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

