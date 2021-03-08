Brothers Shot up by Gunmen in Trelawny

The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man, and the wounding of his brother, by armed men, who attacked them at their home in Deeside, Trelawny, on Friday, March 5.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Dave Brown, unemployed of York Pasture, also in Deeside, Trelawny.

His older brother who is 21-managed to escape with injuries.

Reports by the police are that about 4:30pm, the siblings were at a unfinished house in York Pasture, which is owned by the now deceased.

While at the dwelling, the brothers were ambushed by armed men who chased them. The older brother managed to run to another house in the community and hid, while Dave was shot multiple times to his upper body.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the wounded brothers were rushed to the Falmouth hospital where Dave was pronounced dead, and the other brother treated for injuries.