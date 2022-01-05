Brothers Shot and Killed in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are investigating  the shooting deaths of two brothers  in Carawina,  Petersfield, on Tuesday morning, January 4.

The deceased have been identified as Dervin Jones, 43, and Sheldon Jones, 41.

According to reports, the brothers were having a drink in their yard shortly after midnight, when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by gunmen.

Their bodies were later discovered by family members.

The police were alerted, and the bodies were removed.

