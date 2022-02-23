Brothers Charged for Uncles Murder in Trelawny

The police in the parish of Trelawny have laid criminal charges against two brothers for the murder of their uncle, who they reportedly beat to death during a dispute at their home in Troy district, Trelawny, on Sunday, February 20.

The accused men 26-year-old Mikhail Hyman, otherwise called ‘Dutty foot’ Mason of Tyre district and his younger sibling 18-year-old Shamario Green, otherwise called ‘Sam’ security guard of the same address, and they have been charged with the murder of 50-year-old Clive Clarke, otherwise called ‘Kette’, labourer of Tyre community, also in Troy, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00pm, on Sunday, Clarke, who resided at a section of Troy called New Hope, walked to his family home and engaged Hyman and Green, who are his two nephews in an argument, allegedly that he had stolen a number of baby chickens from their mother’s fowl coop.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, when Clarke allegedly attacked his nephews with a machete, and both accused armed themselves with pieces of board which was used hit Clarke in his head.

Clarke was rendered unconscious, and transported to the Percy Junior Hospital in Manchester, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Hyman and Green were taken into custody in connection with his death.