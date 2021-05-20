Brothers Being Sought for Chopping Chicken Vendor Almost to Death, in Richmond Hill

The Cambridge police have launched a manhunt for two brothers, who reportedly chopped a chicken vendor, almost to death, during an altercation at Richmond Hill, in Bickersteth, St James, on Monday afternoon, May 17.

The 60-year-old victim has since been admitted to hospital, in serious but stable condition.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, the elderly chicken vendor, and the brothers got involved in an argument.

During the dispute, the siblings used machetes to inflict chop wounds to the victim’s head, and hand.

He was rushed to hospital by residents in the community, where he was treated and admitted, and a report made to the police.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

