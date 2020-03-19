Brothers Arrested for Ammunition

The St Andrew police have arrested and charged two brothers with illegal possession of ammunition, following a raid carried out in the Kingston 10, area on Tuesday, March 17.

Facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition are, 22-year-old John Morgan, a contract driver, and 25-year-old Paul Morgan, both of Verene Avenue, in Kingston 10.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 a.m., police personnel were conducting a targeted raid in the community when both men were seen at their home.

They were accosted and searched and five rounds of ammunition were found, resulting in both men being arrested and charged.