Brother Beats Brother to Death with Sledge Hammer, in Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Brother Beats Brother to Death – The Ramble police in Hanover, have arrested one man who allegedly used a sledgehammer, to beat his older brother to death, during a dispute at their home in Success district, on Monday.

The dead man has been identified as 56-year-old Dalton Shippy, farmer of First Road also in Success, while his 53-year-old brother, Alton Shippy, has since been taken into custody with his murder.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00 a.m., both brothers were at home when they got involved in a domestic dispute.

During the dispute, Alton allegedly used a Sledgehammer to bash in his older brother’s head.

Residents in the community who overheard the commotion rushed to investigate, and discovered Dalton in a pool of blood, with his head bashed in.

A report was made to the police who drove to the scene and upon arrival, Alton was taken into custody, and his wounded brother taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.