Brother Arrested for Stabbing Brother to Death in Clarendon

A Clarendon man who reportedly stabbed his own brother to death during a dispute at their home in Toll Gate community on Tuesday morning, April 4, has been taken into police custody.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Anthony Smikle, otherwise called ‘Pops’ labourer of Ebony Park, in Toll Gate, Clarendon.
Reports by the Toll Gate police are that shortly after 9:00am, both siblings were at home when an argument developed between them.
A knife was brought into play and allegedly used by the brother to stab Smikle in the regions of his check.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the accused brother taken into police custody.