“Broomy” Shot and Killed Along Waltham Park Road

62-year-old Milton Taylor, otherwise called ‘Broomy’, labourer of Kiddies Road, Kingston 13, was shot and killed by unknown assailants, along Waltham Park Road, in the parish on Wednesday, May 12.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 9:30 am, Taylor was at a cook shop along the roadway, when he was pronounced upon by two men armed with handguns.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Taylor multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Taylor who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to his head was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.