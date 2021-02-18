‘Broker’ of Flankers Held with Illegal Gun

37-year-old Lucan O’Connor, otherwise called ‘Broker’ of Providence Heights, Flankers, St James, is to face the St James Parish Court, after he was arrested on charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, on Thursday, February 11.

Reports from the St James police are that about 6:30 am, a joint police/ military team, armed with a warrant, went to O’Connor’s home and carried out a search.

The search resulted in the seizure of a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing ten live 9mm cartridges was discovered hidden in a socks, inside a bedroom of the house.

The accused man was arrested and subsequently charged.