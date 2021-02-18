‘Broker’ of Flankers Held with Illegal Gun

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

37-year-old Lucan O’Connor, otherwise called ‘Broker’ of Providence Heights, Flankers, St James, is to face the St James Parish Court, after he was arrested on charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, on Thursday, February 11.

Reports from the  St James police are that about 6:30 am, a joint police/ military team, armed with a warrant, went to O’Connor’s home and carried out a search.

The search resulted in the seizure of a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing ten live 9mm cartridges was discovered hidden in a socks, inside a bedroom of the house.

The accused man was arrested and subsequently charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....