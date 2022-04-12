‘Broadie’ Murdered in Bog Walk, St Catherine

One man was shot and killed by armed men in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Sunday, April 10.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Nicardo Munroe, otherwise called ‘Broadie’, a farmer of Sugar Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, Munroe was walking along a dirt track in his community when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Residents in the community who heard the gunshots rushed to the location and discovered the victim lying along the dirt track, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.