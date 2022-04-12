‘Broadie’ Murdered in Bog Walk, St Catherine

One man was shot and killed by armed men in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Sunday, April 10.
He has been identified as 41-year-old Nicardo Munroe, otherwise called ‘Broadie’, a farmer of Sugar Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine.
Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, Munroe was walking along a dirt track in his community when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
Residents in the community who heard the gunshots rushed to the location and discovered the victim lying along the dirt track, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com