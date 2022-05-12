Broadcaster and Theatre Icon Barbara Gloudon has Died

Barbara Gloudon, veteran broadcaster and theatre icon, has died. Gloudon passed away in hospital on Wednesday, May 11.

Gloudon’s husband, Ancile, died on April 30. He was a former actor, food technologist, and orchid fanatic. He was 89.

Gloudon has earned various accolades and honors. She was the chair of the Little Theatre Movement and hosted a radio talk show for 30 years. She was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 1992 and became a fellow of the Institute of Jamaica in 2012.