Britney Spears hospitalized after breaking her foot dancing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed the songstress is in the hospital after breaking a bone in her foot.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl ,” Asghari, 26, captioned a series of photos on Tuesday, one of which is a selfie of the pair in the hospital.

The caption continued, “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger”

Metatarsal bones are a group of five bones located in your foot between your toes and the heel of your foot. It’s unclear which of the five bones she broke.

In a video he posted to Instagram, he is seen writing “Stronger,” one of her early songs, on her cast.

“I love you, baby,” Spears, 38, can be heard telling Asghari in the video.

Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, 28, commented on the pics, “Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!”

Jamie Lynn’s 11-year-old daughter suffered a buckle fracture, a common type of fracture in younger children, in her arm while playing at recess on Friday.

The Blast reported on Monday that Spears’ conservatorship has been extended several more months. In September 2019, Spears’ care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over the role of conservator from her father and will remain in the position through April 2020.

