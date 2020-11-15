British National Missing Claudette Wilson- Beaumont

Claudette Wilson- Beaumont
Sixty-three-year-old Claudette Wilson- Beaumont of Arndale Close, South
West, London has been missing since Wednesday, November 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the New Kingston Police are that Claudette was last seen at a hotel in Kingston. Her
mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Claudette Wilson-Beaumont is being asked to contact the
New Kingston Police at (876) 926-3508, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police
Station.

