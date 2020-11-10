British football head resigns over racist talk

The head of British Football has resigned over what is described as “outdated” and “racist” language he used in describing black players in the game.

Greg Clarke made the comments first at a Parliamentary hearing and was asked to withdraw them as they were inappropriate and outdated. He said immediately that he apologized and the words were “unacceptable.”

He was later, Tuesday, forced to resign as the head of the British Football Association that itself has been trying to improve the image of the sport to make it seem more inclusive.