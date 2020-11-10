British football head resigns over racist talk

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The head of British Football has resigned over what is described as “outdated” and “racist” language he used in describing black players in the game.

Greg Clarke made the comments first at a Parliamentary hearing and was asked to withdraw them as they were inappropriate and outdated. He said immediately that he apologized and the words were “unacceptable.”

He was later, Tuesday, forced to resign as the head of the British Football Association that itself has been trying to improve the image of the sport to make it seem more inclusive.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....