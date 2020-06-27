British Athletics Championships rescheduled for September

The British Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for September 4 – 5, 2020, and will be behind closed doors.

The event in Manchester Regional Arena, which normally acts as trials for the Olympics was meant to be held on June 20 – 21, 2020, and had already been rescheduled once.

The format of the competition is yet to be set but will be subject to the government’s coronavirus guidelines in place at the time.

Joanna Coates, CEO of UK Athletics said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our athletes an opportunity to compete and still become British champions at the end of the summer in what has been the most unprecedented of circumstances for all sport.

There will be live coverage of the Championships on the BBC.

British trials for the Olympic Games, postponed until next year, will take place on June 26 – 27, 2021.

The Diamond League Grand Prix meeting in Gateshead will no longer take place on August 16. British Athletics identified September 12 as a possible alternative and confirmed the event would take place behind closed doors.

Diamond League meetings in Paris in September and Eugene in October have been cancelled.