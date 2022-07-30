Brisbane Man Charged with Advocating Terrorism

A 40-year-old Brisbane man recently returned to custody for breaching bail conditions by allegedly removing his GPS tracking bracelet, was charged in Brisbane Magistrates Court today for advocating terrorism on social media.

The Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), which includes the AFP, Queensland Police Service and ASIO, alleges the Alexandra Hills man posted videos of himself on Facebook inciting others to provide support to the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State.

A series of videos was posted between March 2019 and February 2020 and allegedly included the man calling for followers to retaliate against those who were fighting Islamic State.

Police also allege the man provided financial support to Australian foreign terrorist fighters.

The man was first arrested in July 2021 and charged with preparation for foreign incursions as part of a JCTT investigation into a group involved in travelling to Syria to engage in hostile activities.

It is alleged that in 2013, the man provided funds to a known Australia Foreign Terrorist Fighter engaged in hostile activities in Syria.

The man was granted bail in Queensland Supreme Court in February 2022.

The man was taken into custody on June 30 for allegedly breaching his bail by cutting off his GPS tracking bracelet and attempting to depart the country on a one-way flight to Oman.

He faced the court today and was charged with advocating terrorism, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Scott Lee said those with extremist beliefs who advocated, prepared for or carried out violence were taken very seriously by the JCTT.

“The counter terrorism threat remains enduring and increasingly complex,’’ Lee said.

“Joint counter-terrorism teams across the country continue to disrupt and charge individuals motivated by religious or ideological extremism.

“Our number one priority is to keep our communities safe, and I want to thank members of the public who provide invaluable information to police every day.”

QPS Assistant Commissioner Security and Counter-Terrorism Command Debbie Platz said, “we will continue sharing the our expertise and working collaboratively with our national and interstate counterparts to ensure the successful disruption of these threats to the community.

“I’d like to acknowledge the hard work, professionalism and dedication displayed by every officer involved in the operation. Your commitment to apprehending groups that advocate extremist beliefs and violence makes a difference and makes the community safer,” she added.