Brink’s armored truck driver shot outside South Philadelphia Bank of America

A Brink’s truck driver was shot outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, just after 2:30 p.m., according to police.
Police previously said the driver was shot in the head but have since corrected to say that the 24-year-old was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition after being treated briefly on the scene, police said.
Officials said two armed men ambushed and robbed the driver who was making a delivery to the Bank of America just next to the IKEA.
Sources told CBS News Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects who may have driven off in a tan Chevy Malibu. Sources added the armed suspects also stole the gun the driver was carrying for his job.
Brink’s is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.
The FBI is on the scene of the shooting and will investigate the incident with the Philadelphia Police Department.
Anyone who may have seen anything or knows where the suspects may be is asked to call police.
