Briana Williams to Race Against her Idol Allyson Felix

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica’s rising sprinter, Briana Williams will be competing against one of her favourites Allyson Felix in the 60m at the 113th staging of the Millrose Games on Saturday in New York, U.S.A.

Williams, the 2018 World Under-20 sprint double champion, has been placed in lane seven, right beside Felix in lane six.

“I’ve been looking up to Allyson ever since I started track,” said Williams.

“This is pretty awesome that I get to race against her. She has accomplished so much especially at a young age. I’m excited about the line-up,” she added

The 17-year-old Williams has a personal best of 7.25 seconds after coming second at the Clemson Indoor meet on January 11.

In another race, she clocked at 7.15, at the Queens Jackson Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The 34-year-old Felix is one of the best sprinting athletes of all time inclusive of six Olympic gold and 13 World Championships gold for U.S.A.

Felix, who did her best in 60m to 400m, has a personal best of 7.10 over 60m and will make her presence felt and looking to it.