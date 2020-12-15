Briana Williams set for Christmas Classic Meet in Bahamas

Double Under-20 world champion Briana Williams will be contesting the 300m and 150m respectively at the Christmas Classic All-Distance Meet in Freeport, The Bahamas on December 18 and 19, 2020.

Williams last competed officially in the 60m in February 2020 at the Millrose Games and was not able to compete much during the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the cancellation of meets around the globe.

Williams’ coach Ato Boldon believes this will be good for her as preparation intensifies for the 2021 season.

Williams is also looking forward to the pre-season challenge.

The Christmas Classic All-Distance Meet is being hosted by the Neymour Athletic Club with the 300m slated for Friday and the 150m on Saturday.