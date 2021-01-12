Briana Williams Announced as Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2021 Patron

Jamaica’s reigning Double World U20 Champion Briana Williams will serve as the race patron for the 2021 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is in its 23rd years and has raised over $450 million for some 40 beneficiaries, with a focus on health and education. Last year, the event raised a record $55.3 million for beneficiaries – Bustamante Hospital for Children; Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and Clifton Boys Home.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the run will primarily be virtual with participants running on their own and submitting their times.

Sagicor first introduced a virtual run component to the event last year, February for its 22nd staging.

Williams, a big proponent of giving back, said she is especially happy about the causes that the proceeds from the run will support and encourages everyone to register and donate.