Breaking News: Police Officer Shot at Chest Hospital in Kingston

One police officer was shot and injured by a detainee after he escorted the alleged shooter to the Chest Hospital this afternoon.

An eye-witness on the scene told Mckoy’s News that two officers took the prisoner to the hospital to do an X-ray when one of the officers was disarmed and shot in the abdomen. He was immediately rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital by ambulance workers from the Chest hospital. Meanwhile, the prisoner is said to be on the run with the police officer’s firearm.

Mckoy’s News will provide further updates in subsequent newscast.

 

Natasha Williams – News Reporter

 

