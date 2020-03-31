The Government of Jamaica has taken the decision to implement an all-island curfew in hopes of curtailing the deadly COVID-19.Effective Wednesday, April 1 to April 8, 2020, there will be curfews across the island from 8 pm to 6 am nightly. Restrictions will be made to public transportations and the movement of all citizens.
BREAKING NEWS: JAMAICA TO IMPOSE ALL-ISLAND CURFEWS
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us