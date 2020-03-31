BREAKING NEWS: JAMAICA TO IMPOSE ALL-ISLAND CURFEWS

curfew - Mckoy's News
The Government of Jamaica has taken the decision to implement an all-island curfew in hopes of curtailing the deadly COVID-19.Effective Wednesday, April 1 to April 8, 2020, there will be curfews across the island from 8 pm to 6 am nightly.  Restrictions will be made to public transportations and the movement of all citizens.

