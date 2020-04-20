Breaking News – Irie FM sends home more than 20 workers

Irie FM radio has issued a lay off letters to more than 20 of its staff, operating out of its offices in Ocho Rios and Kingston.

The effective date for the four-month lay off is Monday, April 20, although the staff members were given the letters today.

The company that runs Irie, Grove Broadcasting is said to be facing serious financial issues.

An attempt to lay off staff two weeks ago was resisted, with the station going off-air for hours.

McKoy’s News has been informed that the union representing workers, the National Workers Union is to seek an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Labour.