Councillor for the Trafalgar Division and daughter of Former PNP MP and Minister Easton Douglas this morning switched Political allegiance joining the JLP.

Ms. Douglas appeared to have been embraced by JLP councillors in the KSAMC meeting this morning. Her switching allegiance gives the JLP an additional seat in the council making it 22-18.

Ms. Douglas was a leading supporter of Peter Bunting, Central Manchester MP who Challenged Dr. Peter Phillips for the leadership of the PNP.