Breaking News… Corona Virus Scare Force Shut Down at J Wray and Nephew Offices

Mckoy’s News has learnt that J Wray and Nephew Limited, has suspended operations at its Spanish Town offices in St Catherine, as a precaution amid Jamaica’s first case of Corona Virus.

It is reported that the United Kingdom female who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday, is allegedly to have had close contact with one of its contractors.

The Contractor is now being placed in quarantine and awaiting the test results, which if proven positive, could result in other also being infected.

