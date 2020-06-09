Brazil Withdraws Bid to Host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, on Monday, June 8, 2020, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) saying the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian Football Confederation also said in a statement it will now support Colombia’s proposal, which is up against Japan and a joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand. South America has never hosted the tournament.

FIFA will vote to select the hosts on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Brazil has hosted a number of major international sporting competitions in recent years, including the men’s World Cup in 2014, the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Copa America in 2019. But the CBF felt it was an outsider to host yet another big event.

The country is the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Latin America, with more than 37,000 confirmed deaths and in excess of 640,000 confirmed infections.