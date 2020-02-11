Brad Pitt thanks his kids in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech

Brad Pitt‘s acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars took an emotional and politically charged turn.

While he has made self-deprecating jokes throughout awards season, Pitt put the chides aside and thanked his children Sunday night upon winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” a teary-eyed Pitt said. “I adore you.”

Pitt, 56, shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The stars split in 2016, sparking a bitter custody battle.

Pitt’s relationship with his children, especially son Maddox, has reportedly has been rocky since he and Jolie filed for divorce following an incident on an airplane in which Maddox was said to have stepped in to defend his mother.

In a video of the incident, Pitt was reportedly yell­ing and appeared drunk.

He was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

During his acceptance speech, Pitt also thanked co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and joked he would have no problem riding his “coattails” for the rest of his career.

Elsewhere in the speech, Pitt got political by bringing up President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Source: Page Six

