BPO Company in Portmore Closes after Second COVID-19 Case

Coronavirus - Mckoy's News
The Alorica call centre located in Portmore, St. Catherine, said it will close for 14 days and will transition to a work-at-home model; this as the company is being hit by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It made the announcement yesterday after a second member of staff, who is a 19-year-old male from Clarendon, tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

The first worker who tested positive is a 21-year-old woman from Ewarton, St. Catherine.

Alorica, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, is now testing hundreds of our employees out of an abundance of caution. The company is also asking for their employees’ cooperation as we continue to transition to a work-at-home model as quickly as we can

The company stated that: “effective today, we have decided – in alignment with the Ministry of Health’s guidance – to keep the site closed for 14 days to allow employees to self-quarantine and monitor their health.”

