Boyfriend of Dancehall Deejay Keshan Charged with Her 2019 Murder

The St Catherine South police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Toni Martin, of Old Harbour Villa, Old Harbour, St. Catherine, for the shooting death of his girlfriend. The incident occurred on Satuday July 20, 2019.

The deceased is 24-year-old Keneisha “Keshan” Brown, a dancehall deejay of Hibiscus Drive, Marlie Mount, Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

According to reports, about 12:45 am, Brown and Martin were at home when a quarrel developed. It is alleged that Brown used stones to damage Martin’s car, which resulted in a fight. The accused man is said to have pulled a firearm and fired a single shot, hitting Brown in the head.

Brown was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused was taken into custody where he was charged on Wednesday December 15.

His court date has not yet been finalized.