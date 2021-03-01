Boyfriend Cheated on Me with His Baby Mother

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend confessed to cheating while he was drunk last week and ever since our home has been filled with tension. He went out with his friends and got so wasted till they had to bring him home. He threw up on our living room carpet and while I was cleaning him up he started calling another woman’s name. So, I asked who was the person and he said it was his “baby mother”.

McKoy, I was so shocked that I stood there for a good minute processing it. I wondered if it was only the alcohol talking but then he broke down in tears apologizing to me and I began to cry too. It hurt me because we have been trying to have a baby but nothing has been successful. I feel so betrayed.

The next morning I confronted him when he sobered up and that turned into another crying episode. He says he loves me and wants us to work but I don’t know what to do. I am very confused. I don’t know what to do.

R.C.

Dear R.C.,

Do not force yourself to accept something you do not. If you do not think you can move past this, it is best to leave. You might end up resenting hi, the man and the unborn baby. You may also seek counseling from someone you trust to help you get through this. Just because you cannot get pregnant right now means it will never happen, nor does it make you less of a woman. Trust God’s timing.

I pray you’ll be better soon.

McKoy

Photo credit: www.freepik.com